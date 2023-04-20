Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Corteva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

Corteva stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

