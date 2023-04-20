Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $174.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $11.82 or 0.00041089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00066825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

