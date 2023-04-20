Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $11.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $507.19. 853,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

