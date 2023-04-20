CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,222.0 days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
CVPUF remained flat at $2.11 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. CP ALL Public has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
About CP ALL Public
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CP ALL Public (CVPUF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.