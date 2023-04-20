Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $13,919,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 168,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

