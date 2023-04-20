Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 609,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,946. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.31%.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

