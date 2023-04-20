CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $72.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

