Critical Analysis: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,004.67% -23.03% -19.15% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -296.01% -89.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nyxoah and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.86%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,545.83%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nyxoah.

11.5% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $3.25 million 73.67 -$32.90 million ($1.26) -7.62 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($7.09) -0.07

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

