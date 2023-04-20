Critical Comparison: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 2.06 $1.52 billion N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $65.71 million 1.10 $7.20 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 10.95% 7.13% 3.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Koninklijke KPN and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Koninklijke KPN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other. The Other’ segment consists of KPN Holding, Corporate Center, and eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

