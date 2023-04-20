Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.64

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.64 and last traded at $142.74, with a volume of 575146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,140 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after buying an additional 309,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.