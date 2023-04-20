CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
