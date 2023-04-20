CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

