CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $132.83 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.