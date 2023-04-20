CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $132.83 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.