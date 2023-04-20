Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-7.68 EPS.
NYSE:CCI opened at $133.55 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.
CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
