Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $133.55 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.