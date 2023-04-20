Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $5,582,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 714.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 556,886 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,162,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,391. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.