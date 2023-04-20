CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s current price.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

