Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $174.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average of $168.73. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $3,613,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

