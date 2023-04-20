CV SHOTS Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $64.52 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00256724 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.