CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,220. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

