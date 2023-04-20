Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $194,200.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $194,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,886,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,573,574.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $218,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ming Yan sold 897 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $12,136.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ming Yan sold 1,092 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $14,742.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,630. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 487.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

