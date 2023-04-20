DA Davidson Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $57.50

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $57.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 24.1 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile



Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

