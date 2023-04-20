Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.58. 791,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.49. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 200,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

