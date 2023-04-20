Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,800 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 360,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Danone has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.