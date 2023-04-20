Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.77

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $57.30 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

