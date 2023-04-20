Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.23. 861,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

