Dearborn Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,000. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.