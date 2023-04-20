Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,143,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

