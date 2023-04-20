Dearborn Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $406.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

