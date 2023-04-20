Dearborn Partners LLC Has $42.91 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $42,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

