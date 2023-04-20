Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 355 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,204,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138,269. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.