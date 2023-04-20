Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. HSBC lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of HON traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.99. 411,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average is $202.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

