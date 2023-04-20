DEI Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $3,353.09 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

