Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Up 3.7%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.82 ($36.76) and last traded at €33.74 ($36.67). 585,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.54 ($35.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($102.17) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

