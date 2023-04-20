Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.