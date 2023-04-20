Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.45 billion-$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.74 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.