Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 0.5 %

Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 2,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,519. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

