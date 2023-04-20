DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

