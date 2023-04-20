Desjardins Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$163.31.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$164.79 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$161.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

