Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.64.

TSE CP opened at C$107.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$86.42 and a one year high of C$111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

