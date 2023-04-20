Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBOEY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.