Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBOEY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

