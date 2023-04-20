DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

