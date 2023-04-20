Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

