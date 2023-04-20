DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach Sells 30,764 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56.

DexCom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $122.19. 2,216,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,785. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $503,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

