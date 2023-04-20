DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $138.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $127.00.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 152.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,304 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,903. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.