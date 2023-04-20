DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 19.5% in March

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 625,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

DHX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DHI Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

