Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,914. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

