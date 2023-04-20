Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,144,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 529,749 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.19.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

