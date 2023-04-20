Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,417 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 34,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,503. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

