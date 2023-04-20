Direct Digital’s (DRCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of DRCT opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 4.98.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Direct Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.