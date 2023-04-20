Direct Digital’s (DRCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.50% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Direct Digital Stock Performance
Shares of DRCT opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 4.98.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
