Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 3.8%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 841,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,757,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $577.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

