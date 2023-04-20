Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
IRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance
Shares of IRON stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
